25.7 million soms to be spent on repairs of cardiology department in Nookat

It is planned to spend more than 25.5 million soms on the major repairs of the cardiology department in the Nookat Territorial Hospital. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, the Osh Regional Capital Construction Department of the Housing and Civil Construction Department announced a tender for the major repairs of this medical institution.

It is planned to spend 25,694,949 soms on repairs. The procurement method is unlimited.

Applications are accepted until January 20, 2025.

It is planned to complete the repairs according to the approved work schedule.
