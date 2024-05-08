11:39
32 million soms to be spent on repairs of Friendship of Peoples monument

At least 32 million soms will be spent on repairs of «Friendship of Peoples» monument near the building of Parliament in Bishkek. The public procurement portal says.

According to it, the competition was announced by the capital construction department of the Bishkek City Hall.

The terms of reference say that it will be necessary, in particular, to dismantle the cladding of the walls and coverings, and then re-cover them with marble or travertine, clean and apply protective components to the copper part of the monument.

Central Ala-Too square in the capital was closed for reconstruction.
