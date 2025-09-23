Russia asks ICAO to ease aviation sanctions

Russia is asking the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to ease aviation sanctions, Reuters reports, citing sources.

According to the source, the country’s authorities are trying to negotiate with ICAO to ease restrictions, particularly on spare parts critical to flight safety.

According to the media outlet, Moscow submitted the request to ICAO after the United States lifted sanctions against the Belarusian airline Belavia.

Russia stated that the restrictions contravene international regulations, the statement says.

«Unlawful coercive measures violate the human right to freedom of movement, regardless of nationality and citizenship. ICAO is obligated to take all practical steps to prevent states from using politically biased, discriminatory, and coercive measures in international civil aviation,» the documents submitted by the Russian side state.

Moscow also criticizes the closure of airspace for Russian airlines, the suspension of airworthiness certificates for aircraft, and bans on aircraft maintenance and insurance.