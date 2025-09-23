12:50
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.04
English

Russia asks ICAO to ease aviation sanctions

Russia is asking the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to ease aviation sanctions, Reuters reports, citing sources.

According to the source, the country’s authorities are trying to negotiate with ICAO to ease restrictions, particularly on spare parts critical to flight safety.

According to the media outlet, Moscow submitted the request to ICAO after the United States lifted sanctions against the Belarusian airline Belavia.

Russia stated that the restrictions contravene international regulations, the statement says.

«Unlawful coercive measures violate the human right to freedom of movement, regardless of nationality and citizenship. ICAO is obligated to take all practical steps to prevent states from using politically biased, discriminatory, and coercive measures in international civil aviation,» the documents submitted by the Russian side state.

Moscow also criticizes the closure of airspace for Russian airlines, the suspension of airworthiness certificates for aircraft, and bans on aircraft maintenance and insurance.
link: https://24.kg/english/344531/
views: 187
Print
Related
Russia's Omsk Oblast intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan's regions
Kyrgyzstan allocated 700 quotas for admission to Russian universities
Kyrgyz-Russian consultations on international law held at MFA
Russia withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture
New aviation rules to be adopted in Kyrgyzstan on ICAO recommendation
Visa-free regime between Russia and China comes into effect
Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Russian Culture
Russia donates 4,000 textbooks and books to Kyrgyz schools
Mikhail Mishustin holds phone call with Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
23 September, Tuesday
12:39
Charity concert in support of women with cancer to be held in Bishkek Charity concert in support of women with cancer to be h...
12:29
Bishkek to host International Dance Festival United Dance Weekend
12:19
Renovations underway at National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek
12:01
EDB to help address traffic congestion and air quality issues in Bishkek
11:36
Kyrgyzstan announces competition for supply of vaccines for pilgrims