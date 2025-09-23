Sadyr Japarov meets with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met in New York with the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, now Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change.

They discussed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Institute for Global Change.

The head of state briefed Tony Blair on the country’s promising national projects.

Particular attention was paid to discussing cooperation in the area of ​​debureaucratization. Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the recommendations for debureaucratization presented by the Institute for Global Change are under consideration.

Tony Blair spoke about the activities of the Institute for Global Change, which provides advisory support to governments on issues of public administration modernization, economic development, digital technologies, and education.

«The most difficult thing for governments is to turn words into action. It is important that strategic plans translate into real changes that people feel,» he noted.

The parties agreed to continue the expert dialogue and consider the possibility of launching joint initiatives in the interests of the social and economic development of the Kyrgyz Republic.