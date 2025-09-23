Kyrgyzstan to provide humanitarian aid to people of Afghanistan

Kyrgyzstan will provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. The parliamentary committee on budget, economic and fiscal policy approved a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the matter.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Umutzhan Amanbaev, 6.8 million soms will be allocated to purchase food, children’s clothing, and toys for Afghan families.

A magnitude 6 earthquake hit Afghanistan on the night of September 1. The epicenter was located about 27.3 kilometers from Jalalabad, near the border with Pakistan. More than 2,200 people were killed in the disaster.