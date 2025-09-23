Muftiyat announces competition to produce uniforms for 2026 Hajj pilgrims

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) announced a competition among garment manufacturers to produce vests and bags for 2026 Hajj pilgrims.

According to the muftiyat, participants must submit an application addressed to the Chairman of the Republican Headquarters for the Organization of the Hajj, provide copies of their founding documents, licenses or patents, proof of profitable operations for the past three years, a certificate from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of no criminal record for economic crimes, and proof of no outstanding taxes.

Additionally, samples of vests for pilgrims and staff members, as well as bags (backpacks) for the pilgrims’ belongings, must be provided.

Applications will be accepted from September 22 to October 20 until 5 p.m. at the following address: 264/3, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Bishkek.

The competition will take place on October 22 at 10 a.m.