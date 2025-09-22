Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan

The country has all the conditions for construction of high-rise buildings up to 40 stories high. The Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Public Utilities Nurdan Oruntaev said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, 27-story buildings are already in operation in Kyrgyzstan, and buildings up to 35 stories are under construction. The next step will be the construction of 40-story buildings.

The minister noted that the main requirements for developers are financial self-sufficiency and ensuring seismic safety. «Kyrgyzstan is located in a seismic zone with earthquakes up to 8 points, so each project undergoes thorough inspection using new technologies,» he said.

Nurdan Oruntaev emphasized that the country must not lag behind. He cited the Chinese city of Urumqi as an example, where 60-70-story buildings are already being built under similar conditions.

The minister also added that the number of investors is growing and there are no barriers for them: the same conditions apply to both local and foreign developers.