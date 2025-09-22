Mandatory labeling of packaged water to begin in 2026: Cabinet decision

Starting January 1, 2026, all packaged water in Kyrgyzstan — including mineral and carbonated water classified under Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature code 2201 — will be subject to mandatory labeling. A resolution approved by the Cabinet of Ministers says.

The document explains that the issuance and use of control and tracking stamps are aimed at strengthening oversight of the production and import of certain product groups, as well as increasing tax revenues to the state budget.

From July 1, 2026, the circulation of unlabeled packaged water will be prohibited, including remaining stock already in circulation in Kyrgyzstan.

The list of state-significant documents and special government forms has also been updated to include control and tracking stamps, which will be managed by the Tax Service.

The resolution will enter into force ten days after its official publication.

The timeline for implementing the new rules was previously postponed following numerous business appeals, in order to avoid disruptions in the production and import of packaged water during peak consumption season and to allow more time for introducing the labeling system.