Pay for water according to law: Ministry reminds of royalty for wells

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan urged citizens to strictly comply with legislation when drilling and operating groundwater wells for drinking and technical needs.

According to the ministry, legal drilling of a well requires:

  • obtaining a license and a license agreement from the Kyrgyz Geological Service;
  • preparing a design and undergoing an environmental assessment.

Once a well is put into operation, a water meter must be installed and royalty must be paid for the actual volume of water extracted.

The royalty rates are set as follows:

  • 15 tyiyns for drinking water;
  • 10 tyiyns for technical water.

At the same time, private residential homes are allowed to use technical water from wells up to 30 meters deep without mandatory documentation. However, for commercial facilities—such as bathhouses, cafés, car washes, and others—full compliance with all requirements is mandatory.

The ministry also reminded that violations of water legislation are subject to fines ranging from 1,000 to 20,000 soms for individuals and from 13,000 to 65,000 soms for legal entities.
