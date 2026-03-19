Excise tax, mandatory labeling introduced for children’s drinks in Kyrgyzstan

Effective January 1, 2026, an excise tax and mandatory labeling with excise stamps is introduced in Kyrgyzstan on soft drinks classified as baby food, the State Tax Service reported.

According to the agency, the requirement is set by the Cabinet of Ministers’ decree dated February 22, 2022, and applies to products registered as baby food, as well as those falling under the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature Code 2202.

From that date, the production and import of such beverages without excise stamps is prohibited.

A transition period has been established: the sale of remaining unlabeled products within Kyrgyzstan will be allowed until May 1, 2026.

The State Tax Service urges manufacturers, importers, and sellers to comply with the law. Products found without proper labeling will be subject to measures in accordance with legislation.