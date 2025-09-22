Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan today, September 22. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

Tremors were recorded at 8.04 a.m. on September 22. The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, 5 kilometers northwest of Kotormo village, 6 kilometers northeast of Tamasha village, 7 kilometers northwest of Maidan village, and 13 kilometers southeast of Kadamdzhai town.

The earthquake’s intensity reached magnitude 3 in the villages of Kotormo, Maidan, and Tamasha, and around 3 in the town of Kadamdzhai.

This is the second earthquake in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, at 11.41 p.m., tremors were recorded in Batken region.