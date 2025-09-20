15:47
Bishkekzelenstroi receives equipment for servicing irrigation network

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan handed over modern specialized equipment to the City Hall and the municipal enterprise Bishkekzelenstroi for the operation and maintenance of the city’s irrigation network. The ministry’s press service reported.

The municipality received nine excavators, dump trucks, and a combined vehicle with sludge suction and sewer cleaning equipment. The total purchase price is approximately 67 million soms.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the new equipment will improve the efficiency of irrigation network management, expedite seasonal and emergency work, and promptly respond to emergency situations.

«High-quality irrigation plays a key role in improving the microclimate, expanding green spaces, and reducing air pollution. Only through the joint efforts of government agencies and the municipality we can achieve sustainable results in improving the capital’s environmental condition,» Meder Mashiev, Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, said.

The transfer took place as part of the Air Quality Improvement in the Kyrgyz Republic (AQIP) project, implemented by the Ministry of Natural Resources under an agreement with the International Development Association and aimed at systematically reducing air pollution and improving the quality of life of the population.
