Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 23

Water supply to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 23. The City Hall’s press service reported.

The water outage area:

Railway line — Frunze Street — Alamedin River — Panfilov Street;

Railway line — Matrosov — Gorky Streets — Gvardeysky Lane — Bektenov — Skryabin — Mavlyanov Streets — April 7.

The outage is due to repair work at Kok-Zhar water intake and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks businesses and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.