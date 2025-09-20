12:37
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has disrupted the activities of a criminal group at Ken-Sai-Avtodorozhny checkpoint in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region. The State Committee’s press center reported.

According to the press center, citizen T.A.I., nicknamed Tyson, and his brother I.u.K., nicknamed Kudash, systematically pressured private entrepreneurs, demonstrated their commitment to criminal ideology, made statements about their alleged family ties to senior government officials, threatened customs and Border Service officers, and obstructed the operation of Ken-Sai-Avtodorozhny checkpoint.

Furthermore, the SCNS received information about their involvement in smuggling (medicines, tobacco products, and mobile phones) in the border area of ​ Nooken district and the transportation of illegal migrants from Uzbekistan to Bishkek. The detainees intimidated migrant workers and forcibly transferred them to controlled taxis, demanding inflated fares.

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic asks victims of the illegal actions of T.A.I. and I.u.K. to contact the WhatsApp hotline at 0995012210.
