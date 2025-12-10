Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Armwrestling Cup

The national armwrestling team of Kyrgyzstan won medals at the Asian Armwrestling Cup, held in Ajman, UAE. The Armwrestling Federation reported.

On the first day, the national team took second place in the overall team standings, behind Kazakhstan.

Sveta Esengazieva, Meder Tynystanov, Cholponbai Zharkulov, and Zhanybek Abdykadyrov won gold medals. Abdykaar Adinaev took third place.

Cadets, juniors, and youth competed on the second day. The team of Kyrgyzstan took third place.

Zakhar Karmanchuk, Feruza Talipbekova and Ademir Zhusupov won gold medals. The latter also won a silver medal. Dmitry Ondrin won silver and bronze medals.

The tournament concludes on December 10.