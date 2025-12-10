11:46
USD 87.45
EUR 101.80
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Armwrestling Cup

The national armwrestling team of Kyrgyzstan won medals at the Asian Armwrestling Cup, held in Ajman, UAE. The Armwrestling Federation reported.

On the first day, the national team took second place in the overall team standings, behind Kazakhstan.

Sveta Esengazieva, Meder Tynystanov, Cholponbai Zharkulov, and Zhanybek Abdykadyrov won gold medals. Abdykaar Adinaev took third place.

Cadets, juniors, and youth competed on the second day. The team of Kyrgyzstan took third place.

Zakhar Karmanchuk, Feruza Talipbekova and Ademir Zhusupov won gold medals. The latter also won a silver medal. Dmitry Ondrin won silver and bronze medals.

The tournament concludes on December 10.
link: https://24.kg/english/354050/
views: 140
Print
Related
Bishkek para-armwrestlers win World Championships in Bulgaria
Para-armwrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 11 gold medals in India
Kyrgyzstani wins silver at International Para-Armwrestling Tournament
Team from Jalal-Abad region wins Armwrestling Cup of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Armwrestling Asian Cup in Tashkent
Kyrgyzstani becomes world arm wrestling champion among veterans
Bishkek hosts Armwrestling Championship among people with disabilities
Kyrgyzstani becomes arm wrestling champion of Korea
Kyrgyzstan wins 6 medals at World Armwrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 156 medals at Asian Arm Wrestling Championship
Popular
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens
Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC
10 December, Wednesday
11:30
Two banks in Kyrgyzstan fined for violating anti-money laundering laws Two banks in Kyrgyzstan fined for violating anti-money...
11:25
Russia extends simplified import procedure for goods from Kyrgyzstan
11:20
President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Human Rights Day
11:11
High-rise building on fire on Ankara Street: Two floors engulfed in flames
10:48
Traditional Muras futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek