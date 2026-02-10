Kyrgyzstan’s armwrestling team wins 87 medals at World Cup

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan demonstrated strong results at the Armwrestling World Cup, which was held in Tashkent. Twenty-six countries and more than 1,500 athletes participated in the competition. Kyrgyzstanis won 87 medals of varying denominations.

As Yulia Shalyapina, Secretary General of the Kyrgyz National Armwrestling Federation (KNAF), told 24.kg news agency the World Cup brought together top athletes from various countries and became a significant event in the international sports calendar.

Based on the medal count, the KNAF national team won the following medals among cadets, juniors, youth, para-athletes, seniors, and masters:

39 gold medals;

34 silver medals;

14 bronze medals.

«This is the first time the armwrestling team has brought home so many medals from the World Cup. These medals reflect character, hard work, and team unity,» Yulia Shalyapina noted.

She added that this is the result of a joint work of the athletes, coaches, judges, federation management, and everyone who believed in and supported the team.