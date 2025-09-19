Kyrgyzstan supports peaceful future of Afghanistan at UN Security Council

Kyrgyzstan took part in a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to the activities of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). The Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

At the session, Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful and stable future for Afghanistan. As a close neighbor, the country recognizes the link between regional security and sustainable development.

In recent months, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan have strengthened bilateral economic cooperation, with particular focus on trade, transport connectivity, and energy interaction.

Bishkek also confirmed its readiness to continue supporting Afghanistan on its path to recovery.