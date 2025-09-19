11:30
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan supports peaceful future of Afghanistan at UN Security Council

Kyrgyzstan took part in a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to the activities of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). The Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

At the session, Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful and stable future for Afghanistan. As a close neighbor, the country recognizes the link between regional security and sustainable development.

In recent months, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan have strengthened bilateral economic cooperation, with particular focus on trade, transport connectivity, and energy interaction.

Bishkek also confirmed its readiness to continue supporting Afghanistan on its path to recovery.
link: https://24.kg/english/344127/
views: 90
Print
Related
Afghanistan's Supreme Leader orders nationwide Internet shutdown
Devastating earthquake in Afghanistan: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences
Earthquake kills about 500 people in Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan discuss development of trade and transport
Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan strengthen trade and economic ties
Kyrgyzstan advocates for infrastructure development in landlocked countries
Landlocked countries to gather at UN conference
Tajikistan to limit electricity supplies to Afghanistan
Asein Isaev meets with Vice-Chair of UN Subcommittee Elina Steinerte
UN asks Kyrgyzstan’s authorities not to abandon trolleybuses in Bishkek
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
19 September, Friday
11:01
Kyrgyzstan supports peaceful future of Afghanistan at UN Security Council Kyrgyzstan supports peaceful future of Afghanistan at U...
10:52
School shortage: SMC provides classroom spaces in residential building
10:46
New Manas stadium opened in Kara-Suu with President and SCNS Chairman
10:34
Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships
10:30
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team drops two lines in FIFA rankings