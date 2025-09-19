09:55
Bishkek hosts discussions on creation of Turkic Investment Fund

A meeting of Heads of Government and the Vice President of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place at Yntymak Ordo in Bishkek. The session was chaired by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

In his remarks, Kasymaliev stressed that the meeting opens a new chapter in practical cooperation among OTS countries. He recalled that Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship is focused on implementing the Turkic World Vision — 2040 strategy and the OTS program for 2022–2026, urging partners to move from words to action.

According to the Cabinet Chairman, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and OTS member states reached $2.427 billion in 2024.

He outlined key priorities, including expanding mutual trade, supporting large infrastructure and investment projects, and developing the digital space. Kasymaliev also highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s progress in the UN e-Government index, moving from 101st to 78th place, the adoption of a Digital Code, and the launch of Tunduk national app, which provides access to more than 170 services.

Adylbek Kasymaliev voiced support for the initiative to establish the Turkic Investment Fund and proposed holding the next meeting of its Board of Directors in Bishkek. He also presented a draft roadmap for economic cooperation.

Prime Ministers Ali Asadov of Azerbaijan, Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan, Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan, and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz delivered welcoming addresses, underscoring the importance of joint efforts to implement major projects and strengthen trust among member states.

The meeting concluded with a joint statement reaffirming the commitment to deepening economic partnership and promoting integration across the Turkic world.
