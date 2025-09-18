19:50
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Prime Ministers and Vice Presidents of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at Ala-Archa residence. The presidential press service reported.

The meeting was held as part of the first meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of the OTS, which «marked an important stage in the development of cooperation within the organization.»

Sadyr Japarov noted that the organization has come a long way since its founding and is currently developing successfully.

«If we want further progress, we must take concrete and practical steps that will yield tangible results. Initiatives supported by political will shall form the basis for strengthening our organization and increasing its authority,» he emphasized.

The president expressed confidence that many economic, infrastructural, and humanitarian issues can be successfully resolved at the level of heads of government. In particular, he noted the consistent development of trade and economic relations between Turkic-speaking countries and the importance of intensifying the activities of the Turkic Investment Fund as an effective tool for economic integration.

The heads of delegations called the meeting an important platform for implementing the objectives set by the heads of state.
link: https://24.kg/english/344055/
views: 213
Print
Related
Roads to be closed in Bishkek due to Organization of Turkic States summit
Sadyr Japarov meets with Security Council Secretaries of OTS members
Cholpon-Ata to be declared agricultural capital of Organization of Turkic States
President of Kyrgyzstan to participate in informal summit of OTS in Hungary
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
Judges of member countries of OTS to exchange experience
Unified emergency medical aid zone established within OTS
OTS Secretary General calls border agreement step towards stability in region
OTS countries joining forces to combat climate change
Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges to make decision on transition to common alphabet
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
18 September, Thursday
19:22
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister...
19:13
Kyrgyzstan showcases products of domestic garment manufacturers in Paris
18:16
Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States
17:27
Kyrgyz woman serving sentence in China returned home
17:18
SCNS Chairman on renaming Jalal-Abad and possible capital relocation