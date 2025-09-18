Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Prime Ministers and Vice Presidents of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at Ala-Archa residence. The presidential press service reported.

The meeting was held as part of the first meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of the OTS, which «marked an important stage in the development of cooperation within the organization.»

Sadyr Japarov noted that the organization has come a long way since its founding and is currently developing successfully.

«If we want further progress, we must take concrete and practical steps that will yield tangible results. Initiatives supported by political will shall form the basis for strengthening our organization and increasing its authority,» he emphasized.

The president expressed confidence that many economic, infrastructural, and humanitarian issues can be successfully resolved at the level of heads of government. In particular, he noted the consistent development of trade and economic relations between Turkic-speaking countries and the importance of intensifying the activities of the Turkic Investment Fund as an effective tool for economic integration.

The heads of delegations called the meeting an important platform for implementing the objectives set by the heads of state.