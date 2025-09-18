School principals dismissed in Jalal-Abad region for extortion and bribery

Several school principals in Jalal-Abad region have been dismissed for extortion and bribery. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, the principals of school No. 4 named after N. Brimkulov in Toktogul district, school No. 2 named after Ch. Aitmatov in Suzak district, and school No. 65 named after A. Yunusov in Suzak district forced teachers to raise money under the pretext of «school needs,» regularly took bribes for employment, and organized illegal issuance of secondary school certificates to graduates working in Russia.

Additionally, principals of schools No. 94 and No. 4 in Suzak district were dismissed for organizing similar illegal collection of money from teachers and other corrupt schemes.

During the investigation, the principal of school No. 2 was detained after attempting to give bribe to a security service officer in the amount of 500,000 soms to conceal the identified violations at the school.