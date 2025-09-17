17-year-old girl suspected of murdering man in Bishkek

On September 16, in one of the multi-story buildings on Koenkozov Street in Bishkek, a 17-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the chest. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district reported. The police received the call at around 11.30 p.m.

The man later died from injuries. According to preliminary law enforcement reports, the girl also inflicted injuries on herself. She is currently in hospital under guard supervision.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 122 («Murder») of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. A forensic medical examination has been ordered, and the investigation is ongoing.