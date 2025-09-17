15:31
USD 87.45
EUR 103.16
RUB 1.06
English

17-year-old girl suspected of murdering man in Bishkek

On September 16, in one of the multi-story buildings on Koenkozov Street in Bishkek, a 17-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the chest. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district reported. The police received the call at around 11.30 p.m.

The man later died from injuries. According to preliminary law enforcement reports, the girl also inflicted injuries on herself. She is currently in hospital under guard supervision.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 122 («Murder») of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. A forensic medical examination has been ordered, and the investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/343864/
views: 141
Print
Related
Woman detained in Chui region on suspicion of killing her children
22-year-old suspected of killing mother in Bishkek
Verdict against accused of brutal murder of Aizhan Alykulova upheld
Murder of Aizirek Eralieva: Husband sentenced to 18 years in prison
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his stepdaughter
Man stabs his wife and mother-in-law with knife in Kara-Suu district
13-year-old girl suspected of murdering her sister in Bishkek
Woman killed out of jealousy in Kara-Kuldzha district
Woman strangled in her own home, suspect detained
Teenager attacks 9-year-old Kyrgyzstani with knife in Moscow Oblast
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
17 September, Wednesday
14:32
17-year-old girl suspected of murdering man in Bishkek 17-year-old girl suspected of murdering man in Bishkek
14:25
Reconstruction of park in Naryn to cost $500,000
14:11
Access to education for people with disabilities remains challenge in Kyrgyzstan
13:59
Rubezh 2025: CSTO exercises begin in Issyk-Kul region
13:04
KOICA holds Civil Society Cooperation Seminar