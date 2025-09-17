10:48
Construction of Orto-Tokoy HPP 68 percent complete

The construction of Orto-Tokoy hydropower plant has reached 68 percent completion. Chakan HPP JSC reported.

According to the company, the main work is currently focused on construction of the HPP building, which will house the machine hall, equipment, and control room.

Workers are installing and assembling spiral chambers for hydro units, concreting the intake shaft, carrying out reinforcement and formwork for the operations control and 10 kV switchgear rooms, as well as installing steel supports and concreting the tunnel.

The project is expected to improve the reliability of power supply and provide additional electricity generation. Completion of Orto-Tokoy HPP is scheduled for the first half of 2026.

The installed capacity of Orto-Tokoy HPP will be 21 megawatts.
