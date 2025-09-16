17:30
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18

Drinking water supply will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in certain areas of Bishkek on September 18, affecting residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities, and other social and industrial sites. The City Hall’s press service reported.

Areas affected:

  • Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, buildings No. 93/1, 93/2, 93/3, 93/4, 93/5, 93/6;
  • Toktonaliev Street, buildings No. 139/3, 157, 153, 153/3, 155;
  • Okeev Street, buildings No. 39/3, 39/4, 39/6, 39/7, 39/8.

The water outage is due to repair works at Airport water intake facility and the city’s water supply networks.

Municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and urges residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.
