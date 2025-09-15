Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

Vice President of Turkey Cevdet Yilmaz will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on September 17 on an official visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

As part of the visit, meetings are planned with President Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

In addition, the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation will be held under the chairmanship of Adylbek Kasymaliev and Cevdet Yilmaz, during which the parties will discuss a wide range of issues of Kyrgyzstan-Turkey cooperation.

Following the meeting, it is expected that a number of documents will be signed aimed at further strengthening the strategic cooperation between the two states.

As part of the visit, the head of the Cabinet and the Vice President of Turkey will take part in a business forum, as well as in an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University.