Woman detained in Chui region on suspicion of killing her children

The duty unit of the Internal Affairs Department of Chui district received a report on September 12 that the bodies of two children had been found in a house in one of the villages. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to investigators, bodies of a girl born, 12, (D.E.) and a boy, 2, (Sh.M.) were discovered with stab wounds.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 122 (murder) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The children’s bodies were sent to the Tokmok City Hospital morgue for forensic examination.

The victims’ mother, identified as M.M., has been detained under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code on suspicion of committing the crime and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.
