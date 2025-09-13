Abandoned house in Balykchy turned into drug storage

A local resident was detained in Balykchy after turning an abandoned house into a drug warehouse, the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region reported.

During a search of the property, police seized about 20 kilograms of marijuana. The suspect, a 37-year-old man identified as M.M., who had prior criminal convictions, was caught on-site while drying the plants.

Investigators established that the man had been using the abandoned house, which belonged to a family that had left the city long ago.

The case was registered. A criminal case has been opened. M.M. confessed during questioning and, by court order, has been placed in pre-trial detention until the end of the investigation.