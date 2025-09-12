16:42
Cabinet simplifies rules for appointing school, college, kindergarten directors

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the procedure for appointing and certifying heads of educational institutions. From now on, most documents can be submitted electronically through the Tunduk system, with originals required only when technical issues prevent online submission.

The regulation establishes personal responsibility of applicants for the accuracy of the information provided and introduces new provisions for competitive selection. For instance, test results may be annulled if violations are later detected. Competition winners will be appointed with a mandatory probation period of at least six months.

According to the Cabinet, the goal of these changes is to reduce bureaucracy, eliminate unnecessary notarization requirements, speed up procedures, and increase transparency of staffing decisions in the education sector.
