Remittances from Kyrgyz migrants reach $3 billion — Sergei Vakunov

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Kyrgyzstan Sergei Vakunov commented on the economic indicators and bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic. The economic dynamics of the republic are closely interconnected with the work within the Eurasian Economic Union. This contributes to a significant increase in key indicators, he said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

The diplomat noted that in the period from 2015 to 2025, the average annual GDP growth of the Kyrgyz Republic amounted to 4.6 percent, exceeding the average indicator of the EAEU (1.6 percent).

«According to the results of the last ten years, the nominal GDP of Kyrgyzstan has increased fourfold, GDP per capita — twofold. State budget expenditures have increased 3.3 times. The volume of remittances from labor migrants has grown from $1.6 billion to $3 billion. A positive trend is also observed in the real sector: production of agricultural products and industrial goods has expanded noticeably, and the volume of freight transportation has increased significantly,» Sergei Vakunov said.