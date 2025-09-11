President Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received a delegation from the international financial company Rothschild & Co in Bishkek, headed by its board member Arielle Malard de Rothschild.

The meeting participants discussed prospects for cooperation in the economic and financial spheres, the implementation of joint projects and attraction of investments.

Your interest in our country and its economic future is an important sign of trust. Sadyr Japarov

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Rothschild & Co is associated with stability, reliability and high expertise throughout the world. According to him, the reforms of recent years have ensured economic growth, development of industry and construction sector, strengthening of the financial system and improvement of the investment climate.

Representatives of Rothschild & Co expressed interest in expanding cooperation, noting their readiness to consider projects in infrastructure, energy sectors and development of financial instruments.

Rothschild & Co is one of the oldest and largest financial companies in the world. It was founded in the 19th century by the Rothschild dynasty and is headquartered in Paris and London. The company specializes in investment banking, asset management and private capital.

It operates in more than 40 countries, advising governments, corporations and financial institutions on mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, investment raising and debt financing. Rothschild & Co is considered one of the world’s leading investment consulting firms.