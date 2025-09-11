14:30
FIFA to open Regional Office for Central Asia in Uzbekistan

A Regional FIFA Office for Central Asian countries will be opened in Uzbekistan. The press service of the President of the country reported.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received FIFA President Gianni Infantino and congratulated him and the people of Uzbekistan on a historic achievement — the national team’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

The parties discussed further expanding Uzbekistan’s partnership with FIFA, focusing on the transformation of football governance, development of young talent, and international training for coaches, referees, managers, sports doctors, and technical specialists.

With FIFA’s technical assistance, a modern National Football Center has been established, including a digital football situation center with innovative solutions.

An agreement was reached to open a FIFA Regional Office for Central Asian countries in Tashkent.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also awarded Gianni Infantino Do‘stlik Order.
