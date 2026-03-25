Kyrgyzstan’s National Football Academy granted FIFA Talent status

A ceremony was held in Bishkek to award the National Football Academy of Kyrgyzstan with FIFA Talent status, the Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

According to the union, the status is the result of close cooperation between the Kyrgyz Football Union and FIFA.

«Among FIFA representatives attending the event were Ballon d’Or winner and legendary footballer Hristo Stoichkov and world champion Claudia Zornoza. Gianni Infantino also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on this achievement.

The academy currently ranks 14th globally in terms of holding this status. It is also among the 10 FIFA Talent Academies in the Asian Football Confederation region and is considered one of the best among 54 active training institutions worldwide,» the statement reads.

At present, 87 young footballers are training at the academy under the guidance of both local and international specialists. The event was held as part of FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme.