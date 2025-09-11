Riding pedal cars and ATVs banned in central part of Bishkek

The Municipal Inspection of Bishkek conducted a raid at Ala-Too Square, the city administration’s press service reported.

The raid was carried out in accordance with a municipal order prohibiting the operation of golf carts, pedal cars, cycle rickshaws, and ATVs in the city center.

The restrictions apply to Abdrakhmanov Street, Kiev Street, Togolok Moldo Street, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Maldybaev Street, Akhunbaev Street, Chingiz Aitmatov and Masaliev Avenues, as well as Molodaya Gvardiya and Erkindik Boulevards.

Owners providing services with such vehicles in these areas are subject to measures in accordance with the law.