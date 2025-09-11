11:25
98,670 Kyrgyzstanis removed from Russian register of controlled persons — MFA

At least 98,670 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been removed from the register of controlled persons in Russia in 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Recall, the deadline for settling the legal status of foreigners illegally staying in the Russian Federation expired on September 10.

It is noted that, together with the foreign institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, the ministry conducted large-scale information and explanatory work using all available official channels and Internet resources aimed at facilitating the settlement of the legal status of Kyrgyzstanis.

According to the Russian side, as of the beginning of September, there are 85,962 Kyrgyzstanis in the register of controlled persons. The peak figure in June was about 113,000 people.

Since September 11, foreigners who have not settled their status and are illegally staying in Russia are subject to deportation followed by a ban on entry.
