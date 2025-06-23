16:31
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to Kuala Lumpur on June 24-25 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the presidential administration, reported.

«During the high-level talks, current issues and prospects for further development of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest will be discussed,» he said.

As part of the official visit, Sadyr Japarov is also scheduled to meet with the leadership of the legislative branch of Malaysia, as well as hold a dialogue with the business community.

«This visit is the first official visit of the President to Malaysia in the last 30 years,» Sagynbek Abdumutalip noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/333783/
views: 149
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia intend to develop cooperation in healthcare
Street in honor of Chingiz Aitmatov may appear in Kuala Lumpur
Kyrgyzstani takes second place at ultramarathon in Malaysia
Negotiations on Bishkek - Kuala Lumpur flight underway in Malaysia
President Sadyr Japarov attends Kyrgyzstan - Malaysia football match
Qualification for World Cup: Teams of Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia played a draw
Prime Minister of Malaysia visits Ala-Archa Nature Park
Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia hold negotiations on opening of direct flights
President of Kyrgyzstan and PM of Malaysia meet at Ala-Archa state residence
Prime Minister of Malaysia arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
Popular
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company 963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
23 June, Monday
15:52
Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz...
15:47
Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched
15:42
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service released under travel restrictions
15:36
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on coal export
15:32
Nationwide Testing 2025 record: Graduate scores 242 points