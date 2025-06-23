President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to Kuala Lumpur on June 24-25 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the presidential administration, reported.

«During the high-level talks, current issues and prospects for further development of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest will be discussed,» he said.

As part of the official visit, Sadyr Japarov is also scheduled to meet with the leadership of the legislative branch of Malaysia, as well as hold a dialogue with the business community.

«This visit is the first official visit of the President to Malaysia in the last 30 years,» Sagynbek Abdumutalip noted.