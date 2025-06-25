Sadyr Japarov: Partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia reaches new level

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya as part of his official visit to Malaysia.

The parties discussed current issues and prospects for further development of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia in political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas of mutual interest.

Anwar Ibrahim expressed his deep gratitude for the warm welcome during his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic last year, noting the natural wealth and hospitality of the country. He particularly emphasized the significantly strengthened bilateral relations between the states and invited members of his government to visit Kyrgyzstan to explore opportunities for further cooperation and get acquainted with the beauty of the country.

In turn, Sadyr Japarov stressed that the negotiations would take the friendly and partnership relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia to a new level.

In this context, he noted that since last year, Kyrgyzstan — Malaysia relations have been actively developing in various areas, opening up new areas for partnership.

The head of state noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in cooperation with Malaysia in a number of promising areas, such as expanding mutual imports and exports, in particular the export of organic products from the Kyrgyz Republic to Malaysia: meat, honey, and nuts.

He noted that cooperation in the halal industry between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia is actively developing, and expressed interest in developing cooperation in the regulation and certification of halal products, taking into account Malaysia’s best practices.

The president also proposed considering the possibility of building joint halal parks in the Kyrgyz Republic, noting the state’s readiness to provide the necessary assistance.

In his speech, he emphasized that Kyrgyzstan occupies one of the leading positions in the hydropower market of Central Asia. Supporting Malaysia’s policy of transitioning to a green economy, Sadyr Japarov invited to participate in projects on construction of small and large hydroelectric power plants and renewable energy stations in the Kyrgyz Republic. The president also expressed interest in attracting Malaysia’s advanced technologies to the republic’s energy sector.

The head of state invited the Malaysian side to actively develop cooperation in the field of tourism and proposed considering the possibility of building high-end resorts and hotels according to Malaysian standards.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia noted the significant potential for further development of Kyrgyzstan — Malaysia cooperation in various areas, including education, medicine, information technology, green economy, halal industry, and others. He proposed that the competent ministries of the two countries work out specific mechanisms and ways to intensify mutually beneficial cooperation at the local level.

It should be noted that Sadyr Japarov’s visit is the first official visit to Malaysia by a president in the last 30 years.

At the end of the meeting, the head of state invited Anwar Ibrahim to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan.