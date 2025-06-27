14:52
Bishkek and Kuala Lumpur to strengthen cooperation in number of areas

The first-ever meeting of the Mayors of Kuala Lumpur and Bishkek took place in the picturesque Perdana Botanical Gardens in Malaysia as part of President Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Malaysia.

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif signed a cooperation document — an important step toward developing partnership between the two capitals.

The parties agreed to cooperate in key areas such as:

— environmentally sustainable development and urban planning;

— cultural exchange and tourism development;

— preservation of historical heritage;

— effective municipal governance.

In honor of the momentous event, the mayors jointly planted a tree as a symbol of their growing friendship and shared commitment to green, sustainable cities of the future.

In her speech, the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur emphasized the importance of dialogue between the cities and expressed confidence that this is the beginning of long-term cooperation based on mutual respect, trust and the desire to develop together. The head of Bishkek, in turn, noted the importance of this meeting for Kyrgyzstan and expressed readiness for an open exchange of experience, innovations and cultural initiatives.
