Visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia: Number of documents signed

As part of the official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Malaysia, negotiations were held with the Prime Minister of the country Anwar Ibrahim, following which a number of documents were signed.

The parties signed a joint statement between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia on strengthening cooperation in the direction of strategic partnership for future prosperity.

The following documents were also signed and exchanged:

— A Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Malaysia on cooperation in the field of tourism;

— A Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Malaysia on cooperation in the field of digital transformation and cybersecurity;

— A Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Malaysia on cooperation in the field of higher education;

— A Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Malaysia on cooperation in the field of healthcare;

— Exchange of notes on establishing cooperation between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Malaysia in the field of youth policy;

— Exchange of notes on cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia on cooperation in the field of training diplomats and scientific exchange;

— Exchange of letters of intent between the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Malaysia on cooperation in the field of mutual legal assistance in criminal matters;

— Memorandum of Understanding between the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic (NISI) and the Institute for Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia (ISIS);

— Memorandum of Understanding between the Center for Development and Promotion of Export Kyrgyz Export under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE);

— Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia.