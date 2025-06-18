14:06
Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia intend to develop cooperation in healthcare

Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia intend to develop cooperation in the field of healthcare. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev signed a corresponding order approving the draft Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the two countries.

The document provides for technical cooperation between the parties in primary health care and medical care.

The countries will also carry out infectious disease control, including epidemiological surveillance, contacts, outbreak investigations, cooperation with laboratories, and health security measures.
