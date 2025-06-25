00:19
Kyrgyzstan to start selling refined gold to Malaysia

Kyrgyzstan will start selling refined gold in the form of weighted bars to Malaysia. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As noted, the purchase and sale agreement was signed by Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and the Malaysian company Public Gold Marketing Sdn. Bhd. during Sadyr Japarov’s visit to this country.

In addition, some other documents were signed:

  • Memorandum on joint work between the Center for Development of Halal Industry under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and Avia Dinamika to attract investments for the construction of a halal meat park in the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Memorandum of Cooperation and organization of possible joint events for the development of halal industry in the Kyrgyz Republic between the Center for Development of Halal Industry under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and PLATINUM GREENHAVEN (M) SDN. BHD.;
  • Memorandum of Cooperation between Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and Public Gold Marketing Sdn. Bhd.;
  • Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Citaglobal Berhad;
  • Memorandum of Understanding (exchange of Letters of Intent) between the cities of Bishkek and Kuala Lumpur.
link: https://24.kg/english/334194/
