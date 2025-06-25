President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Malaysia

An official ceremony of meeting of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim took place in Putrajaya. The press service of the President reported.

During the ceremony, the members of delegations of the two countries were formally introduced. The commander of the honor guard company delivered a welcome report, and President Japarov reviewed the guard of honor. He also left a note in the Book of Honorary Guests of the office of the Prime Minister of Malaysia and toured the Prime Minister’s personal office.

The day before, the head of state arrived in Kuala Lumpur with official visit.

Current issues and prospects for further development of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest will be discussed during the high-level talks.