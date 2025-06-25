President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Malaysia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) for an official visit on June 24. The presidential press service reported.

Malaysian Minister of Works Alexander Nanta Linggi and other officials welcomed the head of Kyrgyzstan at the international airport.

Current issues and prospects for further development of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest will be discussed during the high-level talks.