Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref, who arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic to participate in the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council as an observer.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the trade, economic, investment, transit and transport spheres.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of strengthening friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Iran and noted the significant potential for the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. He also expressed confidence that the implementation of joint investment projects will bring Kyrgyzstan-Iran cooperation to a new level.

The parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts at various levels. The head of the Cabinet welcomed the signing of a framework Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the Kyrgyz-Iranian Investment Office and expressed hope that it would begin operations as soon as possible.

Mohammad Reza Aref expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

In order to develop trade and economic relations, the Iranian side proposed resuming direct flights between the cities of the two countries. This will significantly simplify and speed up business contacts, increase the flow of tourists and cultural exchange.

Mohammad Reza Aref also proposed establishing sister city relations between the regions of the two countries to deepen relations at the regional level.
