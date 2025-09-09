20:37
First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet comments on fuel supply and prices

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev commented on the situation with fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan and fuel prices. He stated on Birinchi Radio that fuel deliveries from Russia continue as usual, despite shortages on the Russian market.

Daniyar Amangeldiev recalled that 98 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s fuel imports come from Russia, which is currently experiencing disruptions due to high domestic demand.

According to the official, Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev previously discussed the issue with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and the Russian side assured that fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan would be fully maintained.

«The country’s fuel reserves meet the required standard — about one and a half months — with the possibility of increasing them to two months. If difficulties arise, the government is ready to support fuel traders, as it has done before,» Amangeldiev said.

He also noted that fuel prices are shaped by global trends. The Antimonopoly Committee continues to monitor procurement volumes and transportation costs.
