Vladimir Putin to pay state visit to Tajikistan on October 9

Russian President Vladimir Putin will go to Tajikistan on October 9 on a state visit. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Pankin reported.

«The presidents of our countries set the tone for bilateral cooperation and demonstrate by personal example how friendship can and should be preserved in today’s difficult world. On October 9 of this year, the President of the Russian Federation will pay a state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan,» he said at a reception at the Embassy of Tajikistan dedicated to the Republic’s Independence Day.

Alexander Pankin also expressed confidence that the visit «will give a new powerful impetus to the development of multilateral ties and will allow us to find new vectors for the development of bilateral contacts.»