Kyrgyzstan to tighten control over oil product turnover

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the resolution on control and accounting of goods, tightening supervision over the transportation, storage, production and sale of oil products.

According to the Cabinet, all petrol stations, gas stations and oil depots will now be required to provide tax authorities with monthly data on fuel reserves and shipment volumes, as well as fuel dispenser meter readings.

In addition, tax authorities will have the right to regularly measure the balance of oil products at oil refineries, warehouses and petrol stations, comparing them with electronic data.

All fuel transactions will be recorded in a special information system.

The new rules will come into force on October 1, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/342791/
