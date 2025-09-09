Kyrgyz woman arrested in Novosibirsk for violation of migration rules

A Kyrgyz woman was arrested in Novosibirsk for violating migration laws. The press service of the courts of general jurisdiction of Novosibirsk Oblast of Russia reported.

The Leninsky District Court of the city chose a preventive measure for the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, Aizada Ukueva, suspected of violation of migration laws.

She was forcibly sent home on May 30, 2024, prohibiting her from returning to the Russian Federation for five years. However, on June 16, 2025, the woman crossed the state border with Kazakhstan in the Altai Krai territory.

«When passing border control, Aizada Ukueva presented an identification card of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, concealing the fact that a decision had been made against her to deny entry to Russia,» the statement says.

The court also ruled that if an indictment is not prepared or charges are not brought by September 13, the arrest should be cancelled.