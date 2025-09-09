Concept of artificial intelligence development discussed in Bishkek

A meeting of the National Council on Artificial Intelligence Development was held in the Presidential Administration, chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, the discussion focused on the draft Concept of Artificial Intelligence Development in the Kyrgyz Republic — a strategic document that defines the tasks of increasing labor productivity, strengthening the country’s competitiveness and creating a modern infrastructure for the national economy.

Edil Baisalov emphasized that the key area should be the use of artificial intelligence to radically improve the quality and availability of public services. According to him, the introduction of advanced technologies will not only modernize the public administration system, but will also become an incentive for sustainable economic growth and improving the well-being of citizens.

The meeting participants also heard the report of the UN Development Programme on human development in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025. The document pays special attention to the digitalization of education and the use of artificial intelligence to increase the Human Development Index.

It was noted that AI can become a key tool for increasing productivity, economic diversification and creating new jobs. Its potential to accelerate scientific research and technological innovation was also emphasized, which opens up broad opportunities for revealing human creative potential.

The meeting participants discussed the prospects for the use of artificial intelligence in various fields and noted that the development of services for the population and business remains a priority. Specific steps for the phased implementation of AI technologies were identified. Council members emphasized the need for flexibility and readiness to adapt decisions made in the context of rapidly changing global challenges and technological dynamics.