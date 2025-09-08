Astana, Bishkek and Tashkent agree on water releases

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have signed protocols regulating water releases and electricity supplies. The meeting took place on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake in Cholpon-Ata. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported.

The documents determined the parties’ commitments to ensure water releases from the Toktogul reservoir in exchange for electricity supplies from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan.

The participants also agreed on conditions for the transit of electricity from Russia to Kyrgyzstan through Kazakhstan’s power grid.

These measures are aimed at maintaining water levels in the reservoir and ensuring uninterrupted irrigation water supply to southern regions of Kazakhstan during the upcoming growing season.