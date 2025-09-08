16:19
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

Astana, Bishkek and Tashkent agree on water releases

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have signed protocols regulating water releases and electricity supplies. The meeting took place on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake in Cholpon-Ata. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported.

The documents determined the parties’ commitments to ensure water releases from the Toktogul reservoir in exchange for electricity supplies from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan.

The participants also agreed on conditions for the transit of electricity from Russia to Kyrgyzstan through Kazakhstan’s power grid.

These measures are aimed at maintaining water levels in the reservoir and ensuring uninterrupted irrigation water supply to southern regions of Kazakhstan during the upcoming growing season.
link: https://24.kg/english/342645/
views: 163
Print
Related
Kuwait to allocate $1M grant to Kyrgyzstan to develop water supply project
Criminal case opened over violations in Clean Water project
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 2
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on August 28
Bishkek city center to have no drinking water on August 28
Over 550 villages in Kyrgyzstan to gain access to centralized water supply
Part of Bishkek to have no water on August 29
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on August 26
Hot water supply to be suspended in Bishkek on August 20
Kazakhstan calls on Central Asian countries to distribute water fairly
Popular
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek
8 September, Monday
16:11
Snow leopard population growing in Kyrgyzstan Snow leopard population growing in Kyrgyzstan
15:51
President Sadyr Japarov launches airports in Naryn and Kazarman
15:36
Kuwait to allocate $1M grant to Kyrgyzstan to develop water supply project
15:24
Turkic Universiade: Kyrgyz freestyle wrestling team wins six medals
15:13
Part of Bishkek to have no gas on September 10-11