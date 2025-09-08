11:36
Aidai Karagulova appointed Deputy Director of EEC Financial Policy Department

Kyrgyzstani Aidai Karagulova has been appointed Deputy Director of the Financial Policy Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The EEC website reported.

Aidai Karagulova was born in 1979 in Bishkek. In 2000, she graduated from the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after Iskhak Razzakov with a degree in economics, and in 2017, she completed her master’s degree in public policy and management at the Academy of Management under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

She began her career in 2000 at the Tax Service, where she worked in various positions until 2013. From 2013 to 2018, she held the position of expert in the Finance and Credit Policy Department of the government office of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2018, she was appointed Deputy Chairperson of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

From 2022 to 2025, Aidai Karagulova worked as an expert, then head of the sector for the Eurasian Economic Union affairs of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.
