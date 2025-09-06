Cabinet updates rules for certification of civilian and service weapons

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to the resolution on mandatory certification of civilian and service weapons, ammunition, as well as items structurally similar to weapons.

Under the new rules, the entire certification process will be strictly regulated — from sample selection and identification to marking, sealing, and issuance of certificates. All documents will be issued exclusively in electronic format in the state and official languages. Certification may only be carried out in accredited laboratories, and information on issued certificates and violations of safety requirements must be submitted quarterly to the technical regulation authority.

Special emphasis is placed on the use of the unified Tulpar System, which assigns each weapon a unique number and certification type. The rules also provide for simplified verification of weapons manufactured in EAEU member states and recognition of equivalent certificates issued by accredited authorities of other countries.

All accredited bodies are required to bring their work into compliance with the new requirements within one month.

The resolution will take effect in 15 days.